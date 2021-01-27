Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.56

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.56 and last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 44942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

