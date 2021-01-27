Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 648,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 605,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

