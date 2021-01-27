Albertsons Companies (ACI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

1/12/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

1/7/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

1/6/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Get Albertsons Companies Inc alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,657.1% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.