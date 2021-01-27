Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (LON:AAEV) Trading Down 2.4%

Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (LON:AAEV) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). Approximately 3,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.11. The company has a market capitalization of £70.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 2.74 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

