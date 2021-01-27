Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0046 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $2.40 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00260739 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032031 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

