Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 918,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,922,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $430.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

