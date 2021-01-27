Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE AQN traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of C$13.84 and a twelve month high of C$22.48. The firm has a market cap of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$501.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.