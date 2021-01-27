Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $656.14 million and approximately $212.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00180802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.01722889 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,827,858 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

