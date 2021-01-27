Algorand Hits Market Cap of $656.14 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001750 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $656.14 million and approximately $212.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00180802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.01722889 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand's total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,827,858 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

