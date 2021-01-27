Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,227,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,242,830,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.51. The stock had a trading volume of 335,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,198,783. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $715.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

