Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

BABA traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.46. 247,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,198,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $707.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

