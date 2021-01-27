Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCUF):

1/20/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

1/8/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $37.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.