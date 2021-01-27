Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $58,224.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 82,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,178. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.