Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €195.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) received a €195.00 ($229.41) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

Shares of ALV traded up €2.54 ($2.99) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €193.02 ($227.08). 972,145 shares of the stock were exchanged. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €199.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €183.77.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

