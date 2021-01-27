Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.18. 11,890,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 3,877,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,286.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.
