Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.18. 11,890,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 3,877,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,286.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

