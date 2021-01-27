Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $27.15. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 12,925 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of £66.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.93.

About Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

