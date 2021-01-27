Allison Transmission (ALSN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Allison Transmission is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/15/2020 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,993. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

