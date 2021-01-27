Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells $252,405.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ALSN traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 1,092,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
