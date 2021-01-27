Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells $252,405.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ALSN traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 1,092,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

