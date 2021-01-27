Allworth Financial LP Acquires 16,980 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.35% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 179.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $44.15.

