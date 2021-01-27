Allworth Financial LP Acquires 3,415 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.16% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of SDOG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $47.44.

