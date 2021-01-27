Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,451 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TL Private Wealth increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $238.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,985. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

