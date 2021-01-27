Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.22% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 471.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 179,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

