Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

