Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 774.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

