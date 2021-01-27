Allworth Financial LP Has $1.45 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Shares of KLAC traded down $10.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.23. 20,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,500. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

