Allworth Financial LP Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 774.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 807,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124,508. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

