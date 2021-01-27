Allworth Financial LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $419,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.51. 38,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,538. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

