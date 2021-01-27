Allworth Financial LP Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $888.05. 416,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $737.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $841.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,773.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.98.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.