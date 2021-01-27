Allworth Financial LP Has $274.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 7.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 2.97% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $274,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 376.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 502,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 780,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. 58,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,024. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

