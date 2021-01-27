Allworth Financial LP Has $9.79 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. 330,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,834,287. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

