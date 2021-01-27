Allworth Financial LP Purchases 8,631 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.