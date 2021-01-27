Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 139.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 27,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.26. 301,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.