Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 337.5% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 246.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $888.05. 416,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570,371. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,773.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $737.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.98.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.