Allworth Financial LP Sells 47,068 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,995,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $141.82. 12,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,081. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $145.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.