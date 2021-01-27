Allworth Financial LP Sells 7,396 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $422,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,116 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

