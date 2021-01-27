Allworth Financial LP Sells 803 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.32. 104,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

