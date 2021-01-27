Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $152.51 and last traded at $155.39. Approximately 1,249,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 981,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

