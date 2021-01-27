Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Up 9.5%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) shares shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.00. 3,406,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,369,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of -1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 305,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

