Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 876.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,917.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,773.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,636.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

