Alphacat (ACAT) Price Reaches $0.0002

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $605,278.17 and $144,207.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.