ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.31 and last traded at $88.31. Approximately 12,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 3,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter.

