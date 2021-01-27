ALQO (XLQ) Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One ALQO coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. ALQO has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $771.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALQO has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001196 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALQO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

