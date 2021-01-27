AltaGas’ (ATGFF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

ATGFF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 8,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

