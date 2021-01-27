Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 35,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,282. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

