Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Trading Down 5.1%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.94 and last traded at $52.42. 523,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 486,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -184.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $147,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $3,550,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after buying an additional 694,793 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 654,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 581,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

