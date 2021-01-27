Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,190.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,178.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

