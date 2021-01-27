Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,178.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

