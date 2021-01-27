Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,178.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

