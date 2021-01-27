AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 1,620,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,240,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Get AMCI Acquisition alerts:

In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $3,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $227,368.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 850,285 shares of company stock worth $10,390,054. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCI. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 447,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.