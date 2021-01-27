Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 12.1% Following Insider Selling

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.41. 780,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 540,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

Specifically, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,945,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $408,932.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 951,802 shares of company stock worth $49,394,675. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

